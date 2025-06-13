Skip to Content
Hot weekend temps with above average highs

A few thunderstorms for Friday evening, mainly towards Salmon and central Idaho. We could also see a few isolated storms for far eastern Idaho and western Wyoming mountains.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50’s. Mostly clear skies with winds from the southwest around 10-15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

Sunny and hot for Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 80’s. Winds around 10 mph with gusts around 15-20 mph.

Mostly sunny for Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 80’s to the lower 90’s. Southwest winds around 10-15 mph.

Monday, partly sunny skies with a high near 85°.

Slightly cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 70’s to the lower 80’s. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

