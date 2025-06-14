A mostly warm and sunny forecast, but a few thundershowers possible

A fairly dry and comfortable forecast. After a warm Sunday with highs in the upper 80s, we cool a bit for the first half of the work week with highs in the 70s and low 80s. In general, we will stay dry, though a few afternoon highland showers for Sunday - Tuesday are possible. Wednesday through Friday we see another stretch of warm to hot temperatures. Thursday and Friday especially could be hot with highs in the 80s and 90s common. Saturday and Sunday bring a dramatic change as a cold front brings much cooler temps. Highs will only make it into the 60s and 70s with morning lows dipping into the 30s! (Sunday June 21st being the first official day of summer doesn't mean a whole lot in this region apparently). Rain chances don't look too big with this front, but a few showers here and there are possible.

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

