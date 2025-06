Low pressure north of here brings in some clouds so a partly sunny day today with a slight cool down to the low to mid 80's. Tomorrow will usher in cooler air and a bit more seasonal to 73 in IF. Big warm up for Wednesday and Thursday with Thursday being the hottest day of the week, before a stout front slide in much much cooler air by weekend. Highs Sunday in the 60's, with some lows in the 30's.

