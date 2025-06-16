Slightly cooler for Tuesday with a few storms; heat returns this week
A few thunderstorms late Monday and again Tuesday as some low pressure moves to our north.
Overnight lows around the upper 40’s for early Tuesday morning. A wind from the southwest around 10-15 mph.
A low risk of thunderstorms for Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies. A high temperature in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.
Sunny and warmer for Wednesday with highs reaching towards the mid 80’s. A bit of an afternoon breeze at 10-15 mph.
Hot and sunny for Juneteenth Thursday with highs in the lower to mid 90’s.