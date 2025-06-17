Hot and breezy Wednesday and Thursday

Skip to Content
A few isolated thunderstorms for Tuesday afternoon and evening, with most of the storms in northwest Wyoming.

Overnight, mostly clear skies with a low around 50°. South southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny and hot for the afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 80’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

Sunny and hot for Thursday. High temperatures in the lower 90’s for the Snake River Plain. A low risk of thunderstorms for the mountains near the Montana and Wyoming state lines. Southwest winds around 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday will be sunny, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80’s.

Cooler this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

