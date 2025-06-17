Roller coaster of temps continues

Bright and cooler today with highs in the low 80s to around 80 for many of us .70s in the mountains with winds peaking at 15-20 this afternoon. We have dry conditions with more high pressure over us for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The official start of summer is Friday at 8:41pm but it will not feel like it. Below average temperatures bring a chill to the region with highs dropping by 10 degrees at a time.

Coming off of 80s on Friday to the 70's Saturday with a 30% chance of shower/storm continuing Sunday with temps in the 60s. Lows in the 40s and even 30s for Jackson by the first of the week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather