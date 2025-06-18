Skip to Content
Hot temps with a few thunderstorms

today at 3:24 PM
For Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dipping to around 52°. Winds will shift from the south-southwest to the northeast after midnight, blowing at 5 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. For Thursday, it’s shaping up to be a sunny and HOT day with a high temperature in the lower to mid 90’s. Winds will start from the north but swing around to the southwest by morning, gusting up to 25 mph. We could see a few thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon and late into the night.

Looking ahead to Friday, expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 83°. Winds will pick up in the afternoon, reaching 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Friday night will be partly cloudy and cooler, with a low around 45°. Saturday brings sunshine but cooler temperatures, with a high near 68° and breezy conditions continuing into the night, which will be mostly cloudy with a low around 39°. Sunday rounds out the weekend with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

