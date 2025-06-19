Windy Friday with slightly cooler temps and a few thunderstorms

Tonight, there’s just a slight chance of a thundershower. The clouds will gradually give way to clearer skies, and temperatures will dip to around 53°. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northeast after midnight, staying breezy with gusts possibly reaching up to 25 mph.

Looking ahead to Friday, it’s shaping up to be a mostly sunny day with a high near 81°. Winds will start off light but will pick up in the afternoon, coming from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as strong as 35 mph. Friday night will be mostly cloudy and a bit cooler, with lows around 46° and continued gusty southwest winds.

Saturday brings more sunshine, but it’ll be noticeably cooler with a high near 65°. Winds will stay brisk from the southwest, gusting up to 30 mph. By Saturday night, clouds return and there’s a slight chance of showers after midnight. Expect a low around 40° and continued breezy conditions.

Sunday has a 30% chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon, but it’ll still be mostly sunny with a high near 62°. The day wraps up with a clear and chilly night, with lows dropping to around 36°.