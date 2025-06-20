Windy, cooler and areas of wet weather this weekend

A trough of low pressure is working in for this weekend. We’ll see more wind overnight to get us into Saturday with a chance of wet weather. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for Friday night and Saturday for Central Idaho. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Saturday night for Island Park and West Yellowstone. The Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for unusual late spring/early summer snowfall in Blaine, Custer, Clark, and Fremont Counties above 7500 feet elevation.

For Friday night, it will be windy with a slight chance of rain. A low in the upper 40’s. Winds from the southwest around 15-25 mph.

Saturday, a slight chance of a shower and thunderstorm. Wet weather in central Idaho. A high temperature near 67°. Southwest winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday, a chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62°. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday will be Sunny, with a high near 72°.