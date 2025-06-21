Kicking off summer with… mountain snow???

Yep, you read that right. We have a winter weather advisory in place until 6pm Sunday for our central and northern mountains above 7500 feet in elevation. Snow totals will vary greatly. Most spots high enough to see snow will see about 2-6", but some places could see upwards of 7" by midday Sunday. For everyone else below 7500 feet, expect rain for Sunday with slightly higher totals the farther north you go. Temperatures will be chilly with Sunday morning lows ranging from the upper 20s to the low 40s, and afternoon highs only making it into the 50s and 60s. It will be rather windy as well. Overall, not the nicest first Sunday of summer.

Monday onwards is much quieter with sunny skies and a gradual warming trend. Monday looks mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Tuesday/Wednesday we see highs generally in the 70s and low 80s. By Thursday and Friday, we're looking at highs in the 80s for most of us, with a few 90s possible by the weekend. Per usual in the summer, a stray pop-up afternoon thundershower in the highlands is possible, but a vast majority of us will stay dry.