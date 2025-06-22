A cold night, then a gradual warm up through the workweek

Frost Advisory/Freeze Warnings: Until 10am, Monday, June 23rd for much of the Snake River Plain as well as for some of the mountain valleys of western Wyoming.

The second official day of summer is not feeling very summer-like. For those craving warmer weather, Mother Nature looks to answer with our gradually warming forecast.

Monday - Tuesday, partly cloudy with highs in the 70s. A stray afternoon thundershower in the highlands is possible on Tuesday, but most of us will stay dry.

Wednesday - Friday, mostly sunny with building temps. Daytime highs will generally top out in the upper 70s for the highlands and 80s for the valleys. Once again, isolated afternoon showers in the highlands are possible, but they will be sparse.

Weekend, generally sunny and getting hot. Daytime highs will top out in the mid 80s in the highlands and around 90 in the valleys. A few places could approach the mid 90s by Sunday.

So yes, after a brief chilly weekend, summer comes back with a vengeance by the following weekend.