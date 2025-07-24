Sizzling thunderstorm chances in your forecast

Hot and sunny for the remainder of the forecast into the next 8 days and winds will exceed 25mph with outflow winds. Lightning and possible hail mixed in for these cells that crop up. Highs will be around 90 with some upper 80s for the weekend. We expect a trough to slide through with more unsettled conditions for the mountains to the north, while activity this afternoon is more southeastern.

Steady temps for the weekend, around normal upper 80s/90 for the valley floor with winds and mountains in the 80s. Lows in the 50s for the valley and 40s mountains. Mainly central mountains storm chances for the afternoon tomorrow and then the heat jumps back in for next week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather