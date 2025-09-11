More mountain storms, only occasional for the valleys
We've seen a few pop-up showers over the past couple of days over the mountains. Valleys have occasionally seen showers, but for a lot of us it's been dry. We'll continue to see these patterns for a little while longer with pop-up showers in the mountains that occasionally drift into the valleys. On occasion slow moving storms may cause localized flooding, especially in burn scars. Those heading into the back country should check the forecast daily for updates. The nice part of all of this will be temperatures. Daytime highs generally will top out in the 70s with a few low 80s next week. Nice!