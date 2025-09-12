Cool and breezy with slight shower chances

Sunny and 76 today for the valley with very little chance of showers. There will be a momentary chance sliding around the mountains and 20% for the valley with a shifting low into Saturday with even cooler weather as we approach the beginning of next week, as another low moves in from the northwest and creates a cool boom for us.

So grab your hoodie and jackets and prep for using the heat at your home, since lows will be in the 40s in the valley and even cooler in the mountains. We had 30s this morning in Island Park and Jackson areas.

Low pressure will land on us Monday and bring cooler conditions and a 30% chance of storms to the backyard, but by the time we get into late next week, we'll be headed back toward more seasonal, if not above average temps, upper 70s and lower 80s. But chilly nights and some breezes make it feel like pumpkin spice is taking over for now.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather