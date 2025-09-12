Nice daytime temperatures with a few thunderstorms

An area of low-pressure overhead will circulate a few isolated thunderstorms for Saturday. We’ll look for highs in the 70’s this weekend with colder air briefly here for Monday.

Overnight lows for early Saturday will drop down to the mid 40’s. A few isolated thunderstorms, with partly cloudy skies.

Partly sunny for Saturday, with highs in the lower 70’s. A slight chance of thunderstorms for the Snake River Plain. Most of the thunderstorms will be favoring the higher elevations.

Mostly sunny for Sunday, with a high temperature in the mid 70’s. A slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Monday, we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high temperature in the upper 60’s.