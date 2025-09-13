More sunshine with pop-up mountain showers

Continuing our trend through Tuesday of sunshine, pleasant afternoon temperatures, and pop-up afternoon showers in the highlands. On occasion these storms will drift into or trigger storm development in the Snake River Plain, but for the most part expect mountain only showers. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs generally in the 60s and low 70s. Starting Wednesday and continuing through Friday, things look warmer, sunnier and dry with highs back in the 70s and low 80s. The following weekend is once again trending a little stormier, but at the moment it doesn't look too impressive. As such, we're only expecting a few pop-up afternoon storms.

