Freeze Warning for Wyoming; Chance of thunderstorms and showers with warmer temps later this week

A few isolated showers and thundershowers are expected to move through the region tonight, lingering into early Tuesday. These scattered pockets of moisture are remnants of the low-pressure system that brought weekend storms. Overnight temperatures will dip into the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies, with west winds around 10 mph providing a crisp feel to the air. Look for some cold overnight lows in the valleys of western Wyoming. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Tuesday morning for western Wyoming.

Tuesday brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially across the Snake River Plain. Skies will remain partly cloudy with daytime highs near 70° and light north winds around 10 mph. By Wednesday, mostly sunny conditions return, although a few mountain storms may pop up near the Wyoming and Montana borders. Highs will climb into the lower 70s, signaling the start of a warming trend.

High pressure will settle in through Saturday afternoon, keeping conditions dry and allowing temperatures to rise above seasonal averages. Thursday looks especially pleasant with sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 70s. While most of the week will be dry, there’s a slight chance of thunderstorms returning over the weekend as the pattern begins to shift once again.

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM MDT TUESDAY: