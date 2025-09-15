Cool temps and breezes

After night of isolated thunderstorms - we’re gonna start to see cooler temperatures in our region. Monday it will sunny and cooler! Jacket weather with high in the upper 60s and this is when you start to click the heat because our low tonight will be in the lower 40s. We’re back into the lower 70s for Tuesday and mid 70’s rest of the week. It will be a continued dry stretch until the weekend with only a slight chance of valley storms. So the cool down is on. I smell the heat!

