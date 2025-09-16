Warmer Drier Weather for the rest of this week

High pressure is working in from the west. There will still be a few isolated thunderstorms for Tuesday night and again for Wednesday, mainly for the mountains near the Wyoming state line.

Tuesday night, mostly clear with a low temperature around the lower 40’s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms for the region.

Mostly sunny for Wednesday with a high in the lower 70’s. North northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. There is a slight risk of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Overnight lows in the mid 40’s.

Sunny and warmer for Thursday with highs in the mid 70’s. Winds from the west in the afternoon around 5-10 mph.

Sunny for Friday with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.