Warming trend continues this week

A large area of high pressure extending into Canada, will help deliver warmer temperatures for Thursday and Friday. The ridge breaks down a bit for this weekend, allowing for a few thunderstorms.

Overnight, we’ll see clear skies and a low in the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Light winds from the north around 5-10 mph.

Sunny for Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday, a slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Partly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70’s. East winds around 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70’s for Saturday. A slight chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.