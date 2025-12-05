Scattered snow showers through Eastern Idaho and Winter Storm Warning still in affect for mountainous areas

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the mountains and highlands of Eastern Idaho, as well as Western Wyoming. Scattered snow showers are pushing through the region today and tomorrow, as we experienced the first wave of storm patterns last night and early this morning.

Pop-up snow mixtures will push across the Snake River Plain and Western Wyoming until around 8 am this morning. With moderate wind speeds pushing up from the Pacific and Northwest, we could see some snow drift occur in parts of Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming.

With moisture lingering in the air, expect a dewy atmosphere as mist settles in before sunrise in Southeastern Idaho. Temperatures around the area will be sitting in the mid-30s throughout the morning.

A high-pressure system from the Pacific continues its path through our area, while a low-pressure system from the Northwest brings a cold front and winter storm mix for the weekend ahead. Expect to see scattered snowfall and below-freezing temperatures.

The storm is expected to continue through Saturday morning. This will be the first significant snowfall of the year in some mountain areas, with forecasts calling for 1 to 2 feet of fresh snow. Snake River Plain can expect around 1-3" of snow for the weekend.