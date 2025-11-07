Skyline Grizzlies Advance to Semis Following Tight Game Against Sandpoint Bulldogs

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Tonight the Skyline Grizzlies were back in the ICCU Dome at ISU for their playoff game against the Sandpoint Bulldogs. Both teams went into tonight's match at 8-2.

The first quarter was back and forth with touchdowns by both teams on each of their drives. Sandpoint's Jensen Sheetz came in with the touchdown as well as the two point conversion. The Bulldogs took the early lead 8-0.

Skyline's answer was Aaron Ojeda, who found an open pocket and ran in the ten yards for the touchdown to put the Grizzlies on the board. Zyan Crockett had a matching touchdown and dove in for the extra two points.

Another turnover led to Braden Buckhout's dime pass to Brock Yarbrough. However, the energy shifted when Skyline's Gage Searle got to wear the interception chain for the second weekend in a row, picking up the interception for the Grizzlies tonight.

Crockett had another running touchdown in the second quarter, finished off by another two point conversion by Caden Cruz. Quarterback John Giannini III ran for one touchdown and threw two in the game. Skyline also recovered three fumbles in tonight's shootout.

The Grizzlies came out on top, taking down the Bulldogs 43-35. Skyline will play the Bishop Kelly Knights in the semi-final game of the 5A State Championship next week.