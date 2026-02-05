Skyline football’s Zyan Crockett commits to Idaho State University Bengals

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It was an emotional night at Skyline High School, as standout Skyline football player Zyan Crockett signed his letter of intent to play football at Idaho State University on Thursday.



"I really love the choice of going to Idaho State University. You know, I personally think it's the best for me. I fit very well in the scheme that they run," Crockett said. "I love the coaching staff, and I love the team just going on with my visits."

Coaches, family and teammates recognized Crockett as a leader on and off the field, who has overcome great difficulties in his life.

Crockett said he will be playing slot receiver / inside receiver for the Bengals, a position he’s mastered since he started playing at eight years old.

Zyan Crockett is surrounded by his remarkable family after the signing ceremony.

At the signing, Skyline Head Football Coach Scott Berger spoke about Zyan's achievement, before the ISU commit shared his own thoughts.

"We're so glad we had a chance to have you in our life. This is a bittersweet moment for Skyline football program and for myself," Berger said, choking up. "Zyan, not only are we going to miss a great football player, but we are also going to miss a great, great person that you are."

Crockett is enthusiastic about the chance to play football at the collegiate level.

"It's like a child's dream. I want to go play in the NFL, and this is the first step to go into the NFL, so college first," Crockett said. "Chase your dreams and never back down. You got anything you can put your mind to. Go, Bengals!"