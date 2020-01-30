URGENT – House approves pair of measures reining in Trump’s military action against Iran
(CNN) — The House voted on Thursday to approve a pair of measures intended to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran, the latest effort by Democrats to reassert congressional authority amid simmering tensions with the country in the wake of a US strike that killed a top Iranian general. The White House has threatened to veto both measures, and the fate of both in the Republican-controlled Senate is unclear.
