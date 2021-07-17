Heat and Isolated Severe Thunderstorms for Tonight

Alerts

TONIGHT: Currently, we have severe thunderstorms in the southern highlands by Burley, McCammon, and even up to Pocatello and Blackfoot. These storms contain heavy rain and strong wind gusts. We can definitely expect these storms to continue moving to the northeast through the Snake River Plain and some storms could pop up in general anywhere across the region until sunset. More severe thunderstorm warnings could be expected to pop up. Temperatures will cool down to the 50's and winds should be fairly calm unless you are next to or underneath a thunderstorm. These storms can create gusts up to 60 mph.

TOMORROW: The storm threat dies down slightly for tomorrow. I'd probably keep a 5 to 10% chance of there being a shower or two in the area. The main threat will be the heat with temperatures in the southern highlands possibly breaking back into triple digits. The entire Magic Valley and Snake River Plain is under a heat advisory until tomorrow at 9pm. Overall, most of us will see high temperatures in the high 90's. Winds should remain calm.

LONG TERM: We have many chances of rain for this entire coming work week. It will provide a little bit of precipitation to help the drought, but the biggest concern will be lightning sparking up more fires across the region. There are no fire weather warnings or watches in effect currently, but they could come back by the middle of the week. Hazy skies in general are more focused currently across the more mountainous regions in Central Idaho and Western Wyoming. It should continue to be that way through the week with the valleys starting to clear up just a little bit. Temperatures cool down a little into the week as high temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 90's.