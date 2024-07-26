Preston celebrates 20 years of ‘Napoleon Dynamite’

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI) - You can find people wearing moon boots, eating tater tots, and voting for Pedro. But most of all, they are having fun.

It is the 20th anniversary of the movie ‘Napoleon Dynamite.’

Preston is hosting Napoleon Fest to celebrate.

It is at various rad places throughout Preston.

The festival boasts two days of sweet fun, including tours of Napoleon and Pedro's homes, Preston High School, and various movie locations.

There are also fun events like a moon boot dance class.

Friday night will be a thrift store prom.

Linda Larsen is enjoying the fun and will bring us more on Local News 8 at 10.

If you missed today, there is a full slate of activities tomorrow.

You can learn more at https://napoleonfest.com.