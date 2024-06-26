Germany moves to ease the deportation of foreigners who glorify terrorist acts
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — The German goverment has launched new legislation to ease the deportation of foreigners who publicly approve of terrorist acts. Under the law, a single comment on social media could provide grounds for kicking people out. The Interior Ministry said Wednesday that the law on residence will be changed so that approving or promoting “a single terrorist crime” is grounds for a “particularly serious interest in expulsion.” That means that in future a single comment that “glorifies and endorses a terrorist crime on social media” could constitute a reason for expulsion. The interior minister said that liking a social media post would not be sufficient grounds for deportation.