Habitat for Humanity prepares to build affordable housing project

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - After a long setback, Habitat for Humanity is clearing trees and old buildings from 11.5 acres of land in preparation for the construction of affordable housing.

The project was finally greenlit to use government funds a year past the proposed groundbreaking. Karen Lansing and Randy Hubbard of Habitat for Humanity anticipated they would be able to begin building back in March of 2022 when the location was confirmed.

“This is a bigger project than Habitat Idaho Falls has ever done, so we have to ramp up all aspects of our organization, which includes fundraising and grant writing,” said Karen Lansing, Habitat for Humanity Executive Director.

The land is next to the Butte Soccer Complex. For now, Ernest Drive ends in a road block, but past that road block is a dirt road that passes through the middle of the planned neighborhood. Trees and grass will soon be transformed into a residential area with craftsman-style homes.

According to the Habitat for Humanity website, the project seeks to “put God’s love into action” and attempts to empower families to build a new life. Those who qualify based on financial readiness, an interview process, and do at least 300 hours of “sweat equity” will be able to own a home.