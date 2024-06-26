Tesla ordered to stop releasing toxic emissions from San Francisco Bay Area plant

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Tesla must fix air quality problems at its electric vehicle manufacturing facility in the San Francisco Bay Area after racking up more than 100 violations for allegedly releasing toxic emissions into the atmosphere over the last five years. That is according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District’s independent hearing board. The board announced its decision Tuesday and planned to release a written order later this week. The board pointed to the facility’s paint shop operations as a specific problem. Tesla’s public relations department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

