Big Sky Handbell Festival returns to Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It's been 11 years since the last Big Sky Handbell Festival happened in Idaho Falls, and now, it's coming back.

Handbell choirs from around Montana and Idaho are coming together for a concert on April 26.

The festival begins with the youngest member ringing the tiniest bell. It will close with the eldest member ringing the largest bell, who this year, is 90-year-old Marilyn Taylor.

Taylor has been known as the "godmother of handbells" in Idaho Falls for years. Her dream was to be the closing ringer, but she has not been able to travel to different locations where the festival has been held. But now, she can live out that dream.

The free concert is at the Hillcrest High School Gym on April 26 at 7:00 p.m.