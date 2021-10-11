Bodifi is Giving Away up to $13,000 in New Event

Bodifi

KICK OFF WEEK – 3 Mini Rocks – Up to $3000

Dates: October 11 – 15th

To get everyone in rock hunting shape we are kicking this hunt off with 3 mini Bodifi $1000 rocks! On October 11th we will start the first of 3 mini rock hunts. Clues will be given out from first on radio, 105.1 NOW, 99 KUPI, 107.1 Arrow. Then they will post on email, instagram, and facebook. Each mini rock will be worth $500 or if you are wearing the official 2021 Bodifi Rock T-shirt it’s worth $1000. Once the first rock is found, Clues for the next rock will be released. Don’t worry, if you find one of the Mini Rocks you are still eligible to find the $10,000 Bodifi rock!!! It’s time to Buy your Bodifi Rock t-shirt, only $15 at Bodifi! The t-shirt is a huge help to the game and also gets you into any Bodifi Club for the month of September and October if you are wearing your Bodifi Rock T-shirt.

Bodifi ROCK – 2nd WEEK – Up to $10, 000

Dates: October 18 – 23

Starting Monday Oct 18th at 8:30am a clue will be given each day until the Bodifi Rock is found. Clues will be given our by email, instagram, facebook and Radio. The first person to find the rock will win $5000 or if you are wearing the official 2021 Bodifi Rock T-shirt you will win $10,000.

How it Works

Once the first rock is found, the contest starts all over again with new clues on the location of the next rock. Once the final rock is found the contest is complete.

Rules

We realize this is a large sum of money and many of you will be looking for the rocks. We ask you to please read the following rules carefully and have fun! Official contest rules can be found here.