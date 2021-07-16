Canada could let fully vaccinated US citizens enter the country by next month

CNN-Other

By Amanda Watts and Ray Sanchez, CNN

Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents on non-essential travel into the country by mid August, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a call Thursday with Canada’s provincial and territorial premiers, Trudeau also said Canada could potentially open to fully vaccinated travelers in all countries by early September if the current vaccination trend continues.

The US and Canada mutually agreed to shut down the border in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic was just beginning.

Canada is largely off limits to US travelers. Tourism, leisure and casual visits are all forbidden. Some exceptions exist for family members, foreign workers and international students.

Stringent testing and quarantine measures are in place for travelers arriving by air and land.

Canada will provide more details on the reopening plans early next week, according to a readout of the Trudeau’s Covid-19 briefing with premiers.

First Ministers agreed to work “on a proof of vaccination credential” to ensure that Canadians could “travel internationally with confidence,” the readout said.

Trudeau said Canada leads G20 countries in vaccination rates with about 80% of eligible Canadians vaccinated with their first dose and more than 50% fully vaccinated.

Trudeau said there were ongoing discussions with the US on reopening plans.

Canada this month eased its mandatory two-week quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated nationals and residents arriving in the country after traveling abroad.

Last month, the US extended Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico until July 21, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

