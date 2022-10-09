Venezuela landslide kills at least 25 people, 50 missing

By Marlon Sorto, Sahar Akbarzai and Michelle Velez, CNN

A landslide in Venezuela on Sunday has killed at least 25 people and left more than 50 missing in the north central state of Aragua, according to officials.

The landslide came down in the Santos Michelena municipality after days of heavy rainfall caused the five streams of the Las Tejerías river to overflow, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said.

Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro tweeted Sunday that he had ordered the “maximum deployment” of the interior ministry and security agencies to respond to the emergency.

More than 1,000 officials from the National Risk Management System and police officers are participating in the search and rescue operation, according to Carlos Pérez, Deputy Minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection.

The president also declared three days of national mourning starting Sunday, “in solidarity with the families affected,” according to his tweet.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Stefano Pozzebon contributed reporting.