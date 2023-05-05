How to watch the coronation of King Charles III in the US

By Issy Ronald, CNN

Royal fans from all over the world are already gathering on the streets of London, decked out in flags, crowns and homemade regalia. The United Kingdom’s capital city will be packed on Saturday, as hundreds of thousands are expected to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation, lining the route of the procession as he makes his way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey and back again.

But what about for those who haven’t made the trip across the pond?

Not to worry, because CNN will be covering everything, and you won’t miss a single moment, although you might have to set an early alarm.

CNN’s special coverage will air from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. London time (5 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET) on May 6, with the ceremony itself set to begin at 11 a.m. (6 a.m. ET).

After the ceremony, the newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, which has been used in every coronation since 1831, accompanied by a grand procession and display of British pageantry.

They will then make an appearance on the palace balcony alongside members of the royal family and watch a flypast of 60 aircraft, scheduled to last six minutes.

If you don’t have cable, BBC America will also screen the day’s events live from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. London time (6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET) on the BBC News website or news app.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Sign up for CNN’s Royal News, a weekly dispatch bringing you the inside track on the royal family, what they are up to in public and what’s happening behind palace walls.