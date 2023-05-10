Joran van der Sloot, one of the last people to see Natalee Holloway alive, is being extradited to the US

By Joe Sutton, CNN

Joran van der Sloot, one of the last people to see American Natalee Holloway alive in Aruba in 2005 before she disappeared, will be extradited to the US, according to a family statement released Wednesday which was obtained by CNN.

“In May 2005 my 18-year-old daughter Natalee Holloway left Birmingham for Aruba to attend her high school graduation trip and was never seen again,” mother Beth Holloway said in the statement.

Holloway was last seen in the early hours of May 30, 2005, leaving a nightclub in Aruba with van der Sloot and two other men. No one was charged in her disappearance, CNN previously reported, and her body has never been found.

In 2012, an Alabama judge signed an order declaring Holloway legally dead.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Hande Atay Alam, Travis Caldwell and Ralph Ellis contributed to this report.