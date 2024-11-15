Why Australian zoo is asking Sydney residents to catch deadly funnel-web spiders

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — If you saw an enormous, deadly funnel-web spider sitting on her egg sac, your first instinct might be to run away.

But the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales is urging residents of nearby Sydney to suppress that fear, remain calm, and carefully collect both the spider and her eggs in a secure container so they can be used to make life-saving antivenom.

Funnel-webs, whose most dangerous species lives in and around Sydney, are known for their deadly, fast-acting venom. Before the antivenom was introduced in 1981, 13 people died as a result of funnel-web bites. Since its introduction, there have been no fatalities.

The Australian Reptile Park issues this callout to the public every November when the spiders’ breeding season begins and stresses its importance in helping to save lives. The zoo is the sole supplier of funnel-web spider antivenom, which it produces by milking the spiders collected.

“With breeding season upon us and the weather creating ideal conditions, we rely on spider donations more than ever,” the zoo’s spider keeper, Emma Teni, said in a statement. “Male Funnel-web spiders have short lifespans, and with approximately 150 spiders required to make just one vial of antivenom, we need the public’s help to ensure we have enough venom to meet demand.”

The spiders frequent cool, damp areas with dense foliage, though the zoo warned that they can also be found in homes – especially in places like piles of laundry, shoes left outside, swimming pools and debris in gardens.

In videos posted on the organization’s social media platforms, Teni demonstrates how to collect a funnel-web safely, using a long spoon to carefully scoop it into a jar.

“We want to encourage the spider with her egg sac into the jar in one movement, trying not to make her so angry that she destroys the egg sac,” Teni says in the video.

Each egg sac contains about 150-200 spiderlings, making it a valuable source of antivenom. Once the spiders are safely housed in a container, the public should drop them off at one of the collection points around the area or at the Australian Reptile Park itself.

People whose lives had been saved by the antivenom also urged the public to participate in the program.

“ARP and your Antivenine program saved my life in 1994,” Nicole Webber commented on the Australian Reptile Park’s Facebook post. “I can only thank you all. Please do support the program with safely captured spiders and finance.”

Another person, Karen Wright, said her son’s life had been saved by the antivenom.

“I am so grateful this program was in place in 1995. At work years ago, we would collect spiders from the public and send them down. I am so happy to hear this is happening at present. More lives will be saved.” she wrote.

