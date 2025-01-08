166 million-year-old ‘dinosaur highway’ discovered in southern England

By Julianna Bragg, CNN

(CNN) — Scientists have unearthed nearly 200 dinosaur footprints, dating back 166 million years to the Middle Jurassic Period, at Dewars Farm Quarry in Oxfordshire, England.

The remarkable find, first spied in 2023 when quarry worker Gary Johnson sensed “unusual bumps” on the ground while extracting limestone for road construction, has been nicknamed the “dinosaur highway” as a nod to the extensive pathways left by these prehistoric creatures.

While other Jurassic pathways have been documented globally, the recent “highway” discovery in Oxfordshire is the largest known dinosaur track site in the United Kingdom.

Around 100 volunteers from the University of Birmingham and the University of Oxford collaborated this past June for one week, excavating the tracks and recording as much information as possible about the expansive site.

The discovery holds particular significance as it aligns with the 200th anniversary of the first-ever described dinosaur, the Megalosaurus, which was found in Oxfordshire in 1824.

“There’s a really long legacy in this area of exciting dinosaur tracks and body fossils,” said Kirsty Edgar, a professor of micropaleontology at the University of Birmingham in England who was involved with the excavation.

The recently uncovered tracks connect to a previously discovered dinosaur path in the same Oxfordshire quarry back in 1997, but it’s no longer accessible.

However, with advancements in technology, the new trackways will provide scientists with an opportunity to analyze previously unavailable information about these extinct animals and unlock secrets about their movements, dietary habits and social dynamics.

A prehistoric roadmap

During the excavation, scientists uncovered five extensive trackways, with the longest continuous pathway measuring more than 150 meters in length (492 feet), according to a University of Birmingham news release.

Four of these paths contained tracks from colossal, long-necked, four-legged herbivorous dinosaurs of the subgroup known as sauropods — most likely Cetiosaurus, which reached up to 18 meters (59 feet) in length, with the largest tracks measuring 90 centimeters (around 35 inches) long, according to Edgar.

Lawrence Tanner, a paleoecologist and professor of biological and environmental sciences at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York, likened sauropods to modern elephants due to their massive size and herbivorous diet. He explained that most of the tracks were from hind legs, noting that, similar to elephants, sauropods’ hind feet were larger and often stepped over the impressions left by their front feet.

“The general rule of locomotion is that the faster the animal is moving, the farther apart the footprints will be,” Tanner, who was not involved in the excavation, said.

The fifth pathway contained prints from the Megalosaurus, a massive predatory dinosaur known for its distinctive, three-toed feet. Megalosaurus is believed to be up to 9 meters in length (30 feet), and in Oxfordshire, researchers found 65-centimeter (2.1-foot) long footprints.

From the footprints, researchers were also able to determine the direction and speed at which the dinosaurs were moving. Most of the giants were moving northeast at an average speed of around 5 kilometers per hour (3 miles per hour), which is comparable to the pace of a human walking, Edgar said.

Scientists believe larger theropods, such as the Megalosaurus, lacked running capabilities, unlike their smaller theropod counterparts, which possibly had the ability to run at fast speeds. Tanner said this theropod seemed to be moving at a leisurely pace, as indicated by the footprints.

Researchers noted that the Megalosaurus path intersected with the sauropod trackways, suggesting the predator moved through the area shortly after the herbivores.

While it’s difficult to pinpoint where the dinosaurs were headed, Tanner indicated they may have been traveling along the shoreline to navigate around trees or to search for food sources.

Ideal preservation conditions

The preservation of such an expansive ancient trackway is rare and was made possible by the unique conditions of the land during this time frame of the Jurassic Period.

The distinct footprints indicate the area was once covered in soft sediment, with an ideal amount of water to conserve the impressions.

Edgar compared the site’s ancient environment to the Florida Keys, with its carbonate mud banks and nearby water source.

The tracks were also quickly covered, likely by a storm, protecting them from erosion caused by wind, water or other animals, according to Edgar.

While Jurassic bone discoveries often draw significant attention, dinosaur tracks provide more specific insights into the lives of these extinct animals, Edgar said. Unlike bones, which can be transported to different areas by wind, water or scavengers, footprints remain in the exact locations where they were made.

Tracks not only indicate the size of the dinosaurs but also provide clues about their behavior, such as group dynamics and predator-prey interactions. If well-preserved, the impressions can also shed light on how these creatures reacted to environmental changes, according to Tanner.

“It’s like a snapshot into the day of the (dinosaurs’) life, and what they were doing,” Edgar said.

Planning future discoveries

During the excavation, researchers captured more than 20,000 images of the footprints with aerial drone photography. The team will use these images to create detailed 3D models to further investigate the interactions and biomechanics of the dinosaurs.

Over the next six months to a year, researchers will be working to quickly analyze the data collected and prepare to release their findings to the public.

“We have these 3D models for the first time, which means that anyone, as soon as we publish them, will be able to see the site and (its) legacy,” Edgar said.

As a result of the limited time researchers had to document the site to prevent further disruptions to the quarry site, Edgar noted that a large portion of the surface remains unexplored, potentially offering even more information about the diverse creatures that once roamed the area.

“As quarrying continues, as long as we can, I think we’ll be continuously evaluating and working with the quarry workers as new areas are exposed,” Edgar said. “We would hope to be doing excavations each summer.”

