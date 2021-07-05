Volunteer firefighter dies battling fire

CNN - Regional

By WPVI Staff

WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A firefighter was killed while battling a house fire in Wynnewood, Montgomery County.

The fire occurred just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the unit block Rosedale Road.

An Action News viewer recorded video of the smoke and the flames shooting from the home.

Officials said Firefighter Sean W. DeMuynck was found unresponsive on the third floor of the home. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he died a short time later.

DeMuynck served as a volunteer firefighter since August 2019. He is survived by his wife and parents, officials said.

“This is a very, very sad day,” said Chief Chas McGarvey of the Lower Merion Fire Department. “We lost a true hero last night.”

According to officials, DeMuynck and his wife are Canadian and had planned to move home to rejoin their family on Monday.

“Sean was your classic, all around good guy. He fit in everywhere. He helped with anything,” said Chief Ted Schmidt of the Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills Fire Company.

No other injuries were reported. A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials are checking reports that someone was setting off fireworks in the neighborhood at the time of the fire.

