Jupiter family grieves loss of grandmother in Surfside building collapse

By Jossie Carbonare

JUPITER, Florida (WPBF) — The Ramsey family from Palm Beach County continues to mourn their beloved grandmother, who was on the 9th floor of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside when it collapsed in the middle of the night.

Magaly Delgado, 80, had been living there for about 10 years before her body was recovered on Wednesday last week, her family said.

“Confusion, total sadness, but now it’s definitely a lot more of a little more peace knowing that we’re hoping it was quick, painless and now she’s in a much better place,” said Christopher Ramsey of Jupiter, Delgado’s oldest grandson.

A week and a half later, as search and rescue teams from across the country work together and continue going through the rubble, layer by layer, the Ramseys said the tremendous efforts being made go a long way.

“I really feel like the knowledge that they’re bringing to this rescue mission is really helping speed up the process in finding people,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey said he believes this is what helped find his grandmother.

“We’re so grateful and thankful that they were able to find her body intact because that already means a whole lot,” Ramsey added.

While emotions are high as the Ramsey family plans Delgado’s funeral, Christopher Ramsey said he’s clinging to the positive memories of his grandmother.

“She was definitely a strong woman who always did what she thought was right, and so I only hope that I can carry those same values through my life and with my family,” Ramsey said.

