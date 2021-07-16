Commission to consider new requests for five Nebraska horse racing tracks

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) — The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission will consider multiple requests for new horse racing facilities in the state Friday, as developers maneuver to meet the qualifications to build casinos in the state.

The Commission’s agenda includes horse racing license applications for proposed race tracks in Bellevue, York, Norfolk, North Platte and Gering.

In 2020, Nebraska voters legalized casino gambling at facilities that offer thoroughbred horse racing.

WarHorse Gaming, LLC is among the companies proposing new developments.

WarHorse is a subsidiary of Ho-Chunk, Inc, which financed the casino legalization campaign. It plans to manage casinos in South Sioux City, Lincoln and Omaha, in addition to building a new facility in Norfolk.

The Omaha and Lincoln properties are a partnership with the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association.

The Racing and Gaming Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. in Lincoln at 5903 Walker Avenue.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.