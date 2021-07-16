Mayor’s council makes recommendations to combat surge in Atlanta crime

CNN - Regional

By Josh Morgan

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — With a surge of violent crime across the city of Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Anti-Violence Advisory Council has announced its recommendations to address that surge.

The council provided three primary recommendations with a series of action items to help reduce current crime reduction efforts. Those three recommendations are as follows:

Creation of a Mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction

Launching, continuation or expansion of nine critical initiatives focused on location and individuals most impacted by violence. Public awareness Community capacity and infrastructure building Expansion of programs focused on violence prevention Local security planning Focus on violent repeat offenders Increased enforcement of nuisance properties Hiring 250 additional officers in fiscal year 2022 Expand the city’s ‘Operation Shield’ camera network by 250 cameras this year Complete the One Atlanta: Light Up the Night program to install 10,000 new streetlights in high violence areas by December

Investing $70 millions to fund the nine critical initiatives According to the city, the Mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction “would be a dedicated crime-prevention office that leads, coordinates and supports the city’s initiatives.”

The $70 million earmarked for funding the nine initiatives would be comprised of $50 million in public funding and $20 million from private and philanthropic funds, according to the city.

