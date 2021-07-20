Police: 2 children found dead inside home

CNN - Regional

By Byron Teach

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Henderson police investigated the deaths of two children Monday evening.

According police, officer and firefighters were called to the 700 block of Calamus Palm Place, which is near west Galleria Drive and north Gibson Road on July 19 for a medical emergency.

Police said paramedics found two juveniles, unknown race and age dead at the scene.

The deaths appear suspicious, police said.

The Clark Coroner’s Office will release the identities of the children once next of kin has been notified.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.