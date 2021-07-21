Fire truck stolen during call, later found at Makaha 7-Eleven
By Web Staff
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A Honolulu Fire truck was stolen while crews were responding to a call in Waianae on Saturday.
Honolulu Police found the truck and the suspect at the Makaha 7-Eleven store a few minutes later.
Nothing was missing and the truck was not damaged, according to HPD.
Officers arrested the 31-year-old man on suspicion of operating a vehicle without permission.
He’s since been released pending investigation.
HFD says it’s standard procedure to leave the truck running with lights on at an emergency.
