Fire truck stolen during call, later found at Makaha 7-Eleven

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A Honolulu Fire truck was stolen while crews were responding to a call in Waianae on Saturday.

Honolulu Police found the truck and the suspect at the Makaha 7-Eleven store a few minutes later.

Nothing was missing and the truck was not damaged, according to HPD.

Officers arrested the 31-year-old man on suspicion of operating a vehicle without permission.

He’s since been released pending investigation.

HFD says it’s standard procedure to leave the truck running with lights on at an emergency.

