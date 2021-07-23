Turning internet chat into murder: Teens accused of luring, killing man in Westwood

CNN - Regional

By Courtis Fuller

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — Christian Henderson, 19, is facing murder charges, accused of turning internet chat into murder.

“We’re requesting high bond, your honor. The defendant expressed suicidal thoughts so the high bond is for the community and defendant’s safety,” assistant Hamilton County prosecutor Dave Wood said.

He’s charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. Police said he killed 23-year-old Luke Macke on June 24 in Westwood. The men had two confrontations.

“The defendant is accused of attempted theft against Luke Macke and inflicting serious physical harm by way of a taser,” Wood said.

Police said it was a set-up. Prosecutors said a 16-year-old girl chatted with Macke online, convinced him she was older and enticed him to the meeting.

Then, another twist. The same thing happened four days later.

Macke attempted to meet the girl a second time but this time things turned deadly. Wood said the underage female lured the victim to a location and the Henderson shot and killed Macke.

Bond is set at a half-million dollars to cover both charges.

As for the minor girl accused in this crime, she could see her aggravated murder case pushed to adult court.

