Police: Man Shoots And Kills Parents, Then Fires Shots At Officers After Calling 911

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MT. LEBANON, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A 25-year-old man and his parents are dead, plus two police officers were injured during a chaotic scene and chase in the South Hills overnight.

According to Mt. Lebanon Police, the man allegedly shot and killed his parents on Gilkeson Road, then called 911 to turn himself in. However, once police arrived, the man open fired on the officers.

“Officers formulated a plan, at that point the individual subsequently engage in gunfire with officers on the scene, while on scene, there were multiple officers engaged,” said Mt. Lebanon Deputy Police Chief Jason Haberman.

Dormont Officer Rob Barnes, an eight-year veteran with the department, was injured in the shootout. Police say he was shot in the chest, but was wearing a bulletproof vest. He was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital where he was treated and released. He’s expected to fully recover.

Another officer from the Mt. Lebanon Police Department was also hurt. It is not known what the extent of his injuries are.

During the shootout, investigators say the suspect got into a vehicle and took off from the area.

He led police on a chase along Route 19 before crashing near McLaughlin Run Road.

His vehicle flipped and landed on its roof, but police could not confirm what caused his death.

Police have said they are familiar with the suspect, a 25-year-old male, saying they’ve been to his home in the past.

Allegheny County Police will be handling the investigation of this incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.