A sneak peek at Xtreme International Ice Racing returning to the Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The roar of bikes on ice returns to Idaho Falls this weekend, when Xtreme International Ice Racing takes over the Mountain America Center Saturday night.

The XIIR is hoping for another big crowd after a sold out first show in East Idaho last February.

"It's a nice place, it's a nice town," XIIR Founder and Rider Anthony Barlow said. "It's got a good vibe, and last year was monumental for us. It was unbelievable."

It's also a homecoming for Eagle, ID resident Kelly Kerrigan, also known as "Iceman."

"We travel all over the country from New York to Seattle," Kerrigan said. "So being so close to home, I could actually drive. This is the only trip on the tour that I've been able to drive to, so it's nice."

Compared to last year, this year's event has higher stakes with it being the last round of the season. Barlow and Kerrigan are two of the riders that could win a championship Saturday.

These riders are fearless, riding bikes from 0 to 60 mph in just three seconds, and some of the bikes have no brakes.

"Well, it's kind of funny, really, because if they come out, especially on their bikes, as you drift it more, if you hit the brakes, it would actually be dangerous," Barlow said.

Last year, I took a ride on the ice, and it was so much fun I came back to do it again.

After stalling the bike twice, I got it rolling on the third try, and felt the rush these riders feel every performance.

"It's really something that just puts your adrenaline level at the highest mark," Kerrigan said. "That's why we keep coming back."

Tickets are still available starting at $15 with a discount for kids. Gates open Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. and the racing starts at 7:00 p.m.