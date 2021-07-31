Portland hospitals offer bonuses to get new nurses as the union stresses incentives for current ones

CNN - Regional

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Hospitals in our area are offering thousands of dollars in bonuses and incentives to attract nurses amid a staffing shortage.

Kaiser is offering up to $8,000 in sign-on bonuses for new emergency department nurses who work nights or evenings.

OHSU is offering sign-on and relocation bonuses for nurses.

They’re also offering a summer incentive program right now where nurses can earn incentive pay up to $5,000 by filling short-term assignments, working during a vacation period or for perfect attendance.

Providence is offering up to $1,000 in bonuses to caregivers for referrals who are hired and meet certain criteria.

They’re also offering sign-on bonuses for experienced nurses like in Medford where they can get $4,000 each year for three years.

And in Portland, some can get $3,000 year for two years.

The Oregon Nurses Association wants hospitals to retain their current nurses, more so than focusing on hiring new ones.

“It’s better for patients, nurses and hospitals to keep the skilled nurses they have now than to throw thousands of dollars recruiting new nurses who can’t replace the people they’ve lost,” Kevin Mealy with ONA said.

Another concern the union has is that while younger students have seen nurses on the news over the past year and been inspired to apply, there are also a lot of new nurses becoming disillusioned and dropping out soon after starting.

