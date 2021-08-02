Female pilot dead, another injured following plane crash near Hartford Municipal Airport

CNN - Regional

HARTFORD, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the female pilot who was injured during a plane crash in Hartford has since died.

The crash happened on Saturday, July 31 near the Hartford Municipal Airport.

Officials say the woman died overnight.

A male pilot was also injured during the crash. The two were the only occupants of the plane.

The pilot’s names are not being released at this time.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is working with investigators of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to investigate the crash.

Published: 07/31/2021 02:44 PM

HARTFORD, Wis. (CBS 58) — A single-engine plane crashed in a corn field near the Hartford Municipal Airport on Saturday, July 31.

Officials say the they were notified of the crash south of Arthur Road shortly before 11:30 a.m.

The plane was occupied by a man and woman.

According to the caller, the man was conscious and was in shock. The woman was not conscious, according to officials.

Officials later learned the man was the pilot and was receiving supervision by the woman, who was an instructor.

The man, the pilot of the aircraft, was transported to Aurora Medial Center in Hartford and later taken by helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The woman, a flight instructor, was transported via ambulance to the Hartford Airport where she was hen flown by helicopter to Froedtert Hospital.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the F.A.A. are conducting an investigation into the crash.

No update is currently available regarding the condition of the occupants of the aircraft.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

