Iceberg wall collapse at interactive Titanic museum injures three people

By Adam Frisk, CTVNews.ca Producer

HALIBURTON, Ont. (CTV Network) — At least three people were injured after an iceberg wall collapsed at an interactive Titanic museum in Tennessee Monday evening.

The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. was briefly closed after “an accident occurred” with one of the museum’s interactive displays, sending three to hospital.

“Our iceberg wall collapsed and injured three guests who were taken to the hospital. At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries,” attraction owners Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn said in a statement on social media. “Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind.”

According to the attraction’s website, the “one-of-a-kind” museum lets “passengers” experience the environment of the large, ill-fated ship with self-guided tours. Customers can roam the replica vessel and view over 400 personal and private artifacts.

“As visitors touch a real iceberg, walk the Grand Staircase and third class hallways, reach their hands into 28-degree water, and try to stand on the sloping decks, they learn what it was like on the RMS Titanic by experiencing it first-hand,” reads a description on the site.

It’s unclear as to what caused the iceberg wall to collapse, however, the museum said it will open to visitors Tuesday.

“We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld,” the attraction owners said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as their family and friends.”

