St. Louis County councilwoman plans to introduce bill to put in place mask mandate ordinance

CNN - Regional

By KIM ST. ONGE

Click here for updates on this story

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) — St. Louis County Councilwoman plans to introduce legislation Tuesday to reinstate the mask mandate. This comes one week after the council voted 5-2 to overturn the mask mandate put in place by County Executive Sam Page.

“The reason I want to have this mask ordinance is because we do have this mask order in court now and if that fails, we need the back stop by having the masking mandate through our own ordinance,” said Clancy.

Missouri Attorney General sued St. Louis City and County over the mask mandate. The issue will be decided in state courts. Clancy said she was told by the County Counselor that the only way council has the power to pass this legislation is by introducing it as an ordinance. If it passes, it would become law.

Councilman Tim Fitch said that means people could face criminal charges if they violate it.

“Let’s say they didn’t have a mask on, a police officer could write them a ticket for a misdemeanor and they could sentenced up to a year in jail and a $1,000. I will not ever support a criminal penalty for a violation of a health mandate,” said Fitch.

St. Louis County resident Wayne Norwood said he opposes a mask mandate.

“That’s exactly what’s going on in Washington D.C. with Nancy Pelosi… not in favor of it,” said Norwood. “I got vaccinated. I did everything dutifully like every other responsible person. I think it’s offensive to anyone else who followed the rules.”

Other residents told News 4 they are comfortable continuing to wear the mask.

“I’m wearing my mask for sure, safety first,” said St. Louis County resident James Conway. “I just think people should do what’s right and I think health issue and pulling together and doing what’s right for the nation, for your community is what you should do.”

Clancy needs to have unanimous support from the council in order to even discuss the issue at Tuesday’s meeting. Fitch said he will vote against it, meaning it will likely go nowhere, for now.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.